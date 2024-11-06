World leaders praise Trump as he claims US election win | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

World leaders praise Trump as he claims US election win

World leaders praise Trump as he claims US election win

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Donald Trump
|
Kamala Harris
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.