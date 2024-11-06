PHOTO: America votes | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: America votes

PHOTO: America votes

AFP, Leonardo Munoz
Messenger
Clipboard
People vote at a polling station in New York City on Election Day, November 5, 2024. Leonardo Munoz, AFP
Read More:
US election
|
2024 US elections
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
New York
|
election day
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.