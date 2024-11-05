WHO eyes big medical evacuation from Gaza on Wednesday | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
WHO eyes big medical evacuation from Gaza on Wednesday
WHO eyes big medical evacuation from Gaza on Wednesday
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 06, 2024 01:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
Israel
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
conflict
|
Middle East
|
World Health Organization
|
WHO
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.