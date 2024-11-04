Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame

Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame

Agence France-Presse, Yanuarius Arlino Welianto
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Indonesia
|
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki
|
volcanic eruption
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.