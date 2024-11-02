Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins
Trump says vaccine skeptic RFK Jr will have 'big role' in health care if he wins
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 02, 2024 12:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Donald Trump
|
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
|
RFK Jr.
|
Vaccines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.