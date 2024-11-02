Pakistan city residents struggle under ‘hazardous’ air quality | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Pakistan city residents struggle under ‘hazardous’ air quality

Pakistan city residents struggle under ‘hazardous’ air quality

ABS-CBN News, Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Pakistan
|
Lahore
|
pollution
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.