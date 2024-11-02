'He has no clue': Michigan auto workers doubt Trump's priorities | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

'He has no clue': Michigan auto workers doubt Trump's priorities

'He has no clue': Michigan auto workers doubt Trump's priorities

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US election
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
UAW
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.