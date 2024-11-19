US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'within grasp' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'within grasp'
US envoy says end to Israel-Hezbollah war 'within grasp'
Agence France-Presse, Laure Al Khoury
Published Nov 20, 2024 01:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Israel
|
Lebanon
|
United States
|
Amos Hochstein
|
Hezbollah
|
Najib Mikati
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.