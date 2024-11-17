Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police
Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 17, 2024 09:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
China
|
stabbing
|
Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology
|
Yixing
|
Zhuhai
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.