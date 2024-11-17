Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, medics say | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, medics say
Dozens killed and wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza, medics say
Reuters
Published Nov 18, 2024 12:58 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Israel
|
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
Hamas
|
Israel-Hamas War
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.