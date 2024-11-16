10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire

10 newborns killed, 16 critical in India hospital fire

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
fire
|
India fire
|
Maharani Lakshmibai Medical College
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.