The Vatican unveils St. Peter's Basilica AI-enhanced Experience | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

The Vatican unveils St. Peter's Basilica AI-enhanced Experience

The Vatican unveils St. Peter's Basilica AI-enhanced Experience

AFP, Andreas Solaro
Messenger
Clipboard
Videos on the construction of St Peter's basilica are shown on a giant screen during the second press preview of "St. Peter's Basilica AI-Enhanced experience" at The Vatican on November 11, 2024. - The Vatican, in partnership with Microsoft, unveiled today La Basilica di San Pietro, an initiative that merges AI technology with the spiritual and cultural history of St. Peter’s Basilica. The project features two AI-enabled immersive exhibitions and an interactive website, providing global access to the iconic religious landmarks. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
Read More:
The Vatican
|
St. Peter's Basilica AI-Enhanced experience
|
Microsoft
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.