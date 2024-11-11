Ramaswamy: Trump will carry out largest mass deportation in US history | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Ramaswamy: Trump will carry out largest mass deportation in US history
Ramaswamy: Trump will carry out largest mass deportation in US history
Reuters
Published Nov 11, 2024 05:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
US
|
immigration
|
deportation
|
Donald Trump
|
Vivek Ramaswamy
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.