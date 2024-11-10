Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona
Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona
Agence France-Presse, Joshua Melvin
Published Nov 10, 2024 05:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Donald Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Joe Biden
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.