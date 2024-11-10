Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona

Trump completes swing state sweep by taking Arizona

Agence France-Presse, Joshua Melvin
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Donald Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Joe Biden
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.