Netanyahu says spoke again with Trump about Iran 'threat' | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Netanyahu says spoke again with Trump about Iran 'threat'
Netanyahu says spoke again with Trump about Iran 'threat'
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 11, 2024 12:38 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Donald Trump
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Israel
|
Iran
|
Middle East
|
conflict
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.