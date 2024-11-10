China reaffirms boundaries of sea near Scarborough Shoal | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
China reaffirms boundaries of sea near Scarborough Shoal
China reaffirms boundaries of sea near Scarborough Shoal
Agence France-Presse
Published Nov 10, 2024 05:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Scarborough Shoal
|
Huangyan Dao
|
Maritime Zones Act
|
Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
maritime conflict
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.