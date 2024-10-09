PHOTO: Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Florida prepares for Hurricane Milton

Agence France-Presse, Giorgio Viera
Employees of a local store protect their business by boarding up glass doors in Kissimmee, Florida, on October 8, 2024, ahead of the expected landfall of Hurricane Milton. Giorgio Viera, AFP
