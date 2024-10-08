Russia, China hold joint navy patrol in the Pacific | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Russia, China hold joint navy patrol in the Pacific
Russia, China hold joint navy patrol in the Pacific
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 08, 2024 03:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
Russia
|
Pacific Ocean
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.