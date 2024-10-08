PHOTO: Israel pays tribute to victims of Hamas attack in Kibbutz | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Israel pays tribute to victims of Hamas attack in Kibbutz

AFP, John Wessels
Two people embrace as relatives and supporters of Israelis killed in the October 7 Hamas attack attend a ceremony at the Nova memorial near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel on the first anniversary of the attacks, October 7, 2024.
