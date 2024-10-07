Japan police arrest 12 men over phone scams | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Japan police arrest 12 men over phone scams
Japan police arrest 12 men over phone scams
Kyodo News
Published Oct 07, 2024 04:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Japan
|
crime
|
scam
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.