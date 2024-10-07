Amazon activist warns of 'critical situation' ahead of UN forum | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Amazon activist warns of 'critical situation' ahead of UN forum

Amazon activist warns of 'critical situation' ahead of UN forum

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Amazon
|
Environment
|
Biodiversity
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.