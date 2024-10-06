Pope calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Pope calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza

Pope calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Pope Francis
|
Lebanon
|
Palestine
|
Gaza
|
Israel
|
conflict
|
Middle East
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.