Harris: Trump one of the biggest 'losers' of manufacturing jobs | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Harris: Trump one of the biggest 'losers' of manufacturing jobs

Harris: Trump one of the biggest 'losers' of manufacturing jobs

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
US elections
|
jobs
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.