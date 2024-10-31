PHOTO: At least 95 people dead in one of Spain’s deadliest flooding | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: At least 95 people dead in one of Spain’s deadliest flooding
PHOTO: At least 95 people dead in one of Spain’s deadliest flooding
AFP, Jose Jordan
Published Oct 31, 2024 09:46 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 31, 2024 10:06 AM PHT
Read More:
Sedavi
|
south Valencis
|
eastern Spain
|
flooding
|
rescue
|
car pile-up
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.