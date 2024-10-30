Michelle Obama tells Georgia voters: You decide who sits in the Oval Office | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Michelle Obama tells Georgia voters: You decide who sits in the Oval Office
Michelle Obama tells Georgia voters: You decide who sits in the Oval Office
Reuters
Published Oct 31, 2024 12:59 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 31, 2024 01:08 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Michelle Obama
|
Kamala Harris
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.