Heavy destruction in Kaohsiung after typhoon makes landfall | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Heavy destruction in Kaohsiung after typhoon makes landfall
Heavy destruction in Kaohsiung after typhoon makes landfall
Reuters
Published Oct 03, 2024 10:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Taiwan
|
typhoon
|
Kaohsiung
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.