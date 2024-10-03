6 migrants die after Mexican soldiers fire on pick-up truck | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

6 migrants die after Mexican soldiers fire on pick-up truck

6 migrants die after Mexican soldiers fire on pick-up truck

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mexico
|
migration
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.