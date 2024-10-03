PHOTO: 2 dead, 100 injured as typhoon Krathon hits southern Taiwan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: 2 dead, 100 injured as typhoon Krathon hits southern Taiwan

PHOTO: 2 dead, 100 injured as typhoon Krathon hits southern Taiwan

AFP, CNA
Messenger
Clipboard
This picture taken and released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on October 3, 2024 shows a damaged wooden archway due to strong winds from Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung. CNA / AFP
Read More:
Typhoon Krathon
|
Southern Taiwan
|
Kaohsiung
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.