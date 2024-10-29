China's only woman spaceflight engineer in crew for 'dream' mission | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
China's only woman spaceflight engineer in crew for 'dream' mission
China's only woman spaceflight engineer in crew for 'dream' mission
Agence France-Presse, Michael Zhang
Published Oct 29, 2024 05:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
China
|
space
|
astronomy
|
Shenzhou-19
|
Tiangong space station
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.