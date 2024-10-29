PHOTO: Biden casts vote | ABS-CBN News

AFP, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
US President Joe Biden steps out of the booth after casting his early-voting ballot in the 2024 general election in New Castle, Delaware, on October 28, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
