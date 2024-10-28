Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 28, 2024 09:13 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Russia
|
Ukraine
|
Vladimir Putin
|
Volodymyr Zelensky
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.