Taiwan says China holds 'combat' patrol after latest US arms sales | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Taiwan says China holds 'combat' patrol after latest US arms sales
Taiwan says China holds 'combat' patrol after latest US arms sales
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 27, 2024 03:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Taiwan
|
China
|
Taiwan Strait
|
Military drills
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.