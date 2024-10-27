Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
sindalah
|
red sea
|
saudi arabia
|
NEOM
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.