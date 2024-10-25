Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money

Pope Francis urges Catholics to abandon 'mad pursuit' of money

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
pope francis
|
money
|
encyclical
|
vatican
|
catholic church
|
religion
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.