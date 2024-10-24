UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit
UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit
Agence France-Presse
Published Oct 24, 2024 11:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
United Nations
|
Russia
|
Ukraine
|
conflict
|
Antonio Guterres
|
Vladimir Putin
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.