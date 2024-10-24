UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit

UN chief calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine at Putin-hosted summit

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
United Nations
|
Russia
|
Ukraine
|
conflict
|
Antonio Guterres
|
Vladimir Putin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.