Trump says election choice is between incompetence and greatness | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump says election choice is between incompetence and greatness
Trump says election choice is between incompetence and greatness
Reuters
Published Oct 22, 2024 10:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
donald trump
|
kamala harris
|
us immigration
|
border security
|
us elections
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.