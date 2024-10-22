PHOTO: Early voting for 2024 US presidential elections | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Early voting for 2024 US presidential elections

PHOTO: Early voting for 2024 US presidential elections

AFP, Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo
Messenger
Clipboard
A person votes during early voting at a polling station in the first round of early voting at a polling place, October 21, 2024, in Deland, Florida. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo, AFP
Read More:
USA
|
2024 Presidential elections
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.