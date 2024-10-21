WATCH: Sinkhole swallows car after heavy rainfall in Italy | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

WATCH: Sinkhole swallows car after heavy rainfall in Italy

WATCH: Sinkhole swallows car after heavy rainfall in Italy

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
sinkhole
|
Italy
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.