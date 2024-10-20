PHOTO: Prabowo Subianto takes oath as new Indonesian president | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Prabowo Subianto takes oath as new Indonesian president

Agence France-Presse, Bay Ismoyo
Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto (L) and his predecessor Joko Widodo (R) sit during the presidential inauguration ceremony at the Parliament building in Jakarta on Sunday. Bay Ismoyo, AFP
