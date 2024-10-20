Hamas releases video said to show attacks on Israeli forces in Jabalia | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Hamas releases video said to show attacks on Israeli forces in Jabalia
Hamas releases video said to show attacks on Israeli forces in Jabalia
Reuters
Published Oct 21, 2024 01:54 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
Hamas
|
Israel
|
Jabalia
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
Middle East
|
conflict
|
Gaza
|
Palestine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.