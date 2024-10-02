Germany says Chinese vessels that shadowed its navy in Taiwan Strait 'acted safely' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Germany says Chinese vessels that shadowed its navy in Taiwan Strait 'acted safely'
Germany says Chinese vessels that shadowed its navy in Taiwan Strait 'acted safely'
Reuters
Published Oct 02, 2024 07:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Germany
|
China
|
Philippines
|
Taiwan Strait
|
Singapore
|
German Navy
|
South China Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.