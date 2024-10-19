Man paddles on surfboard through floodwaters in France | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Man paddles on surfboard through floodwaters in France
Man paddles on surfboard through floodwaters in France
Reuters
Published Oct 19, 2024 10:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
France
|
floods
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.