Ex-general Prabowo to take office as Indonesia president | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Ex-general Prabowo to take office as Indonesia president

Ex-general Prabowo to take office as Indonesia president

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
Prabowo Subianto
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.