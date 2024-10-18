Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love'

Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love'

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
US elections
|
Biden Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Walz
|
Tim Walz
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.