Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love'
Harris lambasts Trump for saying January 6th was 'a day of love'
Reuters
Published Oct 18, 2024 09:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
US elections
|
Biden Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Walz
|
Tim Walz
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.