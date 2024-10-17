People narrowly avoid falling debris during earthquake in Turkey | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

People narrowly avoid falling debris during earthquake in Turkey

People narrowly avoid falling debris during earthquake in Turkey

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
earthquake
|
Turkey
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.