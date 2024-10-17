Heavy rains trigger massive floods in France | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Heavy rains trigger massive floods in France
Heavy rains trigger massive floods in France
Reuters
Published Oct 18, 2024 01:05 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
France
|
floods
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.