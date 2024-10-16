The astronaut wears Prada as Axiom unveils new spacesuit | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

The astronaut wears Prada as Axiom unveils new spacesuit

The astronaut wears Prada as Axiom unveils new spacesuit

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Axiom
|
Prada
|
NASA
|
astronomy
|
space
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.