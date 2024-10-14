Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder

Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Justin Trudeau
|
Canada
|
India
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.