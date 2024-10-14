PHOTO: Teen Sherpa tops 14 tallest peaks | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Teen Sherpa tops 14 tallest peaks
PHOTO: Teen Sherpa tops 14 tallest peaks
AFP, Prakash Mathema
Published Oct 14, 2024 07:16 PM PHT
Read More:
Nepal
|
sherpa
|
mountaineering
|
youngest
|
record
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.