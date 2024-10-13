PHOTO: Hurricane Milton's trail of destruction | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Hurricane Milton's trail of destruction

AFP, Joe Raedle,Getty Images
An aerial view photo shows homes along the Gulf of Mexico destroyed days after Hurricane Milton passed through the area, in Manasota Key, Florida on Saturday. Joe Raedle,Getty Images/AFP
